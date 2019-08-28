From the years 2010 to 2014, there have been over 261,000 arson fires in the U.S. , causing 440 deaths and over 1,300 injuries. Property damage was over one billion dollars. Obviously match violence must be contained by government to rectify this problem. Matches should not be allowed indiscriminately but only based on proven need by responsible individuals at least 21 years of age with government regulations guaranteeing the safety of all. The ultimate goal would be to eliminate matches completely and thus match violence and save hundreds of lives and much treasure.
Andrew Rutter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.