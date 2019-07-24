It’s fire season in Arizona and that means watching as acres of beautiful land burns within seconds. It’s already painful, but that feeling is exacerbated knowing that Senator Martha McSally is doing nothing to protect Arizona’s stunning landscapes. McSally will claim she supports the Land and Water Conservation Fund; but at best her support has been lukewarm and at worst, she’s actually tried sabotaging it. Earlier this year she cast one vote in support of permanent authorization but during her congressional career, she voted to undermine this vital program. In the House she regularly voted to eliminate funding and earlier this year she supported an amendment which would have sabotaged the LWCF authorization bill. Arizona is full of beautiful public parks that need to be cared for and invested in. We can’t allow fires to ravage our state without funding to restore them for future generations. It’s time for Senator McSally to step up for Arizona and support the bill to fully fund LWCF.
Josselyn Berry
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.