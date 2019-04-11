Of all the qualities required of our next President, which is most important?
While I would prefer a President who shares my political views, I believe a candidate from either party can be a historically effective leader, just as I believe a person of any age, ethnicity or gender can be effective. Foreign policy and/ or governmental experience? An effective leader can surround him/herself with skilled people of vast experience who can serve as advisors to a President wise enough to listen and learn from their counsel. No, In this time of historic political hostility and divisiveness, I believe one quality transcends all others-character. We sorely need a Healer in Chief, a compassionate, empathetic leader who represents people of both parties, who can be a role model for our children and a person both our citizens and our allies can respect. Above all , character will get my vote.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
