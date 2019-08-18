Reasonable background checks would be a baby step in the right direction. Banning assault weapons would be a giant step, followed by procedures to eliminate all assault weapons in private hands. Other countries have done so, why not us? In the 1930's addendum's were added to our the Second Amendment which did not infringe on the intend of the amendment. One was outlawing sawed off shotguns and the other to outlaw fully automatic weapons. Another simple addendum to outlaw assault weapons is needed because our society has no valid need for them and they do not follow the intent of the Second Amendment .
Henry Selfridge
East side
