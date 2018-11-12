On November 11 this newspaper reported on page A19 that "Mexico has offered refuge, asylum or work visas" to those in the migrant caravan from Central America. If this is so, how could these migrants have any grounds for asylum in the United States? Do migrants, even though they may be escaping poverty, gang violence, and political instability in their home countries, have a right to decline asylum offered by another safe country so that they may seek it here?
George Platz
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.