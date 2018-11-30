There is a standing European Union protocol related to migrants and asylum called the "Dublin Regulation" that embeds the premise of seeking asylum in the first point of entry. Mexico offered asylum and work visas to those in the Central American caravan, estimated at 8,000, of which most are young adult males. Only about 2,000 accepted the offer, the rest continued to Tijuana.
In 2007 there were 5,000 asylum claims here, in 2016 that had risen to 91,000, mostly by Central Americans. In the end, only 20 percent were granted asylum, which tells something about the merits of their claims. Allowing thousands more from the caravan to apply for asylum would further back log the system, people already waiting months or years for a hearing. Those in the caravan know this, and that they would likely have their claims processed then be released — eventually given work authorization — with a hearing at some point in the distant future.
Alice Moreno
Northwest side
