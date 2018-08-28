Readers, please complete the sentence: "......at any cost." , the common refrain from republicans. You can choose any topic such as public education funding , gun violence, tax cuts for corporations and the rich, fighting to keep dark money rules or lack there of intact in politics, renewable energy , believing in words blathered and actions taken that destroy the reputations of journalism and our intelligence agencies and on and on. I would like to say that " you're limited only by your imaginations " in this task but you don't need to use your imaginations with so many observable actions taking place every single day. Thank you.

Peter Wieser

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

