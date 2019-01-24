Finally. Acting AG Matthew Whitaker's strategy of starving the FBI is finally coming to fruition.
Imagine the inherent cruelty behind intentionally destroying the lives of millions of people, possibly forever, just to hobble the Russia investigation by shutting the government down.
But, why should we be surprised that there are millions of people cheering the administration on and actually reveling in the cruelty? Does the GOP actually believe that Democrats are to blame because they won't agree to be blackmailed? Really? How long before this occurs again? Again, imagine the cruelty and lack of empathy behind this attitude. We've already seen the administration willingly separate children from their parents with no way to ever identify their parents.
Really? I'm sure that we all love America but strongly insist that we not negotiate with someone of bad faith, i.e. someone who gleefully causes the suffering of others, then blames someone else for not giving in to the blackmail.
Is this really the vision that our country should seek to implement?
David Brown
Marana
