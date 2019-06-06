Reflecting on all the calamities Trump is creating with his tantrums and tweets, I was taken with a passage in Ayn Rand's classic, Atlas Shrugged: "So many men seeking favors had been afraid of him that he now acted as if his anger were the solution to everything. Yet, facing him, the men who sat in a silent semicircle before his desk were uncertain whether the presence of fear in the room was their own emotion or whether the hunched figure behind the desk generated the panic of a cornered rat."

Kirk Astroth

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

