There is a politically-motivated rider attached to the National Defense Authorization Act that would keep the Greater Sage-Grouse and the Lesser Prairie-Chicken off the Endangered Species Act for 10 years. Assaults on nature need to stop, and attaching such a measure to a vital defense bill in wrong.
I would hope that Rep. McSally's "sudden" tendency to fully support Trump administration policies will not cloud her judgement on this issue. I would hope to be able to vote for her in November, but, if she insists on moving further right on the political spectrum, that will not happen.
John Draper
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.