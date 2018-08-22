The Aug. 21 editorial cartoon is right on the mark. Trump lives to see his name all over the TV and newspapers and to hear his name 24/7 recited by the talking heads and news media. The media feeds this obsession with its constant coverage.
I think the media should have one day a week in which his name is not mentioned, his antics are not covered, and his tweets are ignored. The republic will not suffer from this one day a week fast, but many of us will rejoice in the lack of chaos. The news media has six other days to cover his repetitive tweets and baseless comments.
Mimi Pollow
East side
