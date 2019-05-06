As I watched Attorney General Barr's performance at the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday I was reminded of the Saturday Night Massacre in October 1973, when Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Assistant Attorney General William Rucklehaus refused to fire Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox on the order of President Nixon and then resigned. Eventually Robert Bork followed President Nixon's order and fired Archibald Cox.
Not long after as the House Judiciary was about to impeach President Nixon, two Republican Senators - Scott of Pennsylvania and our own Barry Goldwater of Arizona went to the White House and told President Nixon he had to resign. I wonder today, when two Republican Senators will make the same trip to the White House.
Peter Steere
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.