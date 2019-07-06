Sen. Martha McSally, exemplifying once again her craven obeisance to Donald Trump, voted last week with 39 other Trump Party Senators and against the Constitutional separation of powers that 45 Senate Democrats, four Republican Senators, and one Independent Senator were trying to claw back. That measure, S. Amdt. 883 to S1790, that McSally helped kill would have required Trump to receive congressional authorization in advance of his taking military action against Iran.
We recently saw just how close popular vote loser Trump came to singlehandedly starting a war against Iran by his malfeasance or simple blundering, and now Martha McSally has helped greenlight his tough man fascistic war whims being egged on by his advisors who lied us into war with Iraq.
Never forget for one moment between now and election day next year, that if Trump by mere dictate launches a war against Iran, Martha McSally will be that war’s part owner.
Grant Winston
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.