Re: the Aug. 9 column "Alternatives for plastic straws have own drawbacks."
When I read about a new law in Santa Barbara, Calif., banning restaurant employees from handing out plastic straws, punishable by up to $1,000 fine or six months in jail, I was perplexed. So I checked the City of Santa Barbara website and spoke with an assistant to the mayor. The law didn’t pass, and never had $1,000 fines or jail time, a major factual error in this piece.
The authors may not be as concerned about the cost or footprint of plastic straw alternatives as they are about keeping government out of the straw-banning business. As this debate continues, if you don’t need a straw, stop using them. The video of the sea turtle having the straw removed from its nostril made me a straw-less advocate. Not using straws won’t solve the plastic pollution problem, but it’s a start!
Terri Hamstra
North side
