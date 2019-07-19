Re: the July 17 letter "Reading Rand will show you a diversity of ideas."
In his letter, Jim Douthit recommends Leonard Pitts read Ayn Rand to explore individual rights and so get over his feeling of "unconscious bias" against women writers. This is a specious argument as Pitts is not just expressing a personal preference, he his recognizing an unconscious predisposition about women writers, rightfully, as something he should find ways to get around.
Ayn Rand's philosophy is not based on sound science. She claims that humans are tabula rasa and only through indoctrination do we have any desire for society or feel altruism to others. This has been thoroughly disproved by science. Humans and other primates are naturally social and spontaneously demonstrate altruism.
As for "group rights," if a group is identified and discriminated against, then promoting special rights for that group is legitimate until that bias is gone. In a perfect humanistic society none of us would experience discrimination and only be evaluated on our personal abilities and limitations. To get there, identified groups need additional support to overcome bias.
Brian Gross
Northeast side
