Re: the July 17 letter "Reading Rand will show you a diversity of ideas."
I've noticed recent letters referencing author Ayn Rand, including an acolyte who recommends reading her writings. I wholeheartedly agree. Every literate individual should be able to experience for them self, churning through maybe 25 pages of her puerile, turgid, straw-man clap-trap, before puking up on their shirt.
As for her self declared status as a philosopher, responsible for something called "Objectivism"? Well it takes more than advocating for a warmed-over version of a discredited economic policy (known as "Begger thy Neighbor") as the basis of all human interaction to actually qualify as a legitimate philosophy.
Gary Susko
Midtown
