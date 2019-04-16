I'm very concerned by what I am hearing coming out of the right wing of Congress lately and the president. I am sure that you know that the president asked that the border between us and Mexico be closed and all Asylum Seekers be denied Asylum under federal law and the Constitution. Then today on his way to his helicopter he said that he had been completely exonerated by the Mueller investigation, which may or may not be true, and that the people who had investigated him needed to be locked up and he accused them of treason! Treason! The kind of thing that Civil Wars are fought over. Now I don't know about you personally as a person, however I know that you took an oath to uphold the Constitution. This President is not upholding his oath in any way shape or form. The fact that most of the Congressional officials in this state are with him is telling. You work for us.
A.K. Benjamin
Midtown
