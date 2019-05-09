Re: the May 7 article "Barr faces contempt for failure to provide full report."
I read with interest the front page article in today’s Star regarding the status of the Barr-House Judiciary dispute where Democrats threaten to hold Barr in contempt of Congress if he does not turn over the unredacted Mueller report to their Committee. I was surprised that there was no mention in the article that Barr is prohibited by law in turning over material referencing grand jury proceedings. This omission changed the tenor of the story and characterizes Barr as unreasonable. Barr is seemingly following a law created by Democrats after the Bill Clinton proceedings in the late 90s.
The story was by AP, but where is the fact checking by the Star? If our local paper wants to be seen as credible it needs to fact check the material it prints as news on its front page.
Ed Wegener
Oro Valley
