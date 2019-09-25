Instead of voicing our concerns, it takes youths' voices to draw attention to climate change. There is no doubt that climate change is affecting all of us. Politicians are the real ones to blame. They put politics ahead of the real problem, fossil fuels. Relying on this instead of promoting solar power and wind turbines. As a boomer, I take responsibility for doing little. I am at a loss as to why we are afraid to confront the use of fossil fuels, especially coal. I do have one suggestion: why can't we pour more subsidies into re-education minors, creating jobs in other areas, such as facing other problems, one being the infrastructure. We need to get politicians on board instead of relying on young people to move for changes. Boomers likely have the highest voting margin, we need to get on board.
Tracy Reimer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.