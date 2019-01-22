There is no there with the Tyrant-in-Charge of our new autocracy. He usurped the Senate by taking over supervision of Mitch McConnell, as he did to Paul Ryan, a man who turned into a eunuch under Trump. I wonder what Trump’s offered these members of the Sycophant Party?
Pelosi used her authority to determine risk in presenting the State of the Union, saying he could submit it in writing, the usual procedure until the 1970s.
Babyman had a conniption fit, canceling Pelosi ’s plane ride to Afghanistan, offering support to our military, and gaining vital information from the front lines. This trip was to understand the issues better, an opportunity always allowed to Congressional leaders.
He claimed it was due to the shutdown and just a publicity tour. However, that didn’t keep him from a photo op trip to Iraq or allowing a Republican delegation to go, or allowing Melania to fly to Mar-a-Lago, on U.S. aircraft, all during the shutdown.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
