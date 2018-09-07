Congratulations to Gov. Doug Ducey, who has appointed someone worse than the previous RINO (Republican in name only) to the all important Senate vacancy in Arizona. Bad enough that we had two senators that were traitors to their party and the voters, now we have another. He says he will not seek further office, but he is a notorious liar and I predict he will not be content with the damage he can do during the interim appointment.
Thomas Woodrow
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.