The only thing going well during the Trump administration is the economy. No one should be surprised, when regulations vanish and corporations simply focus on profit, any company can succeed. In 2016 the Department of Labor revealed there are more jobs in renewable energy than in archaic energy, information to which the president seems oblivious. The U.S. has weakened all its alliances except those with autocrats that the president admires and has financial entanglements with. These autocrats reward the U.S. with missiles that can’t be stopped.
On the proposed bill by Rep. Finchem. The idea of silencing healthy debates in schools is dangerous. What are those supporting the silencing trying to hide? When kids discuss issues in class they gain a greater array of new ideas to help form their opinions. Instead, the legislator’s proposal would do what it's trying to prevent: preventing kids from discovering their own beliefs.
Jacob Owens
Northeast side
