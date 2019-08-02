The Star now has both Lisa Benson and Mike Lester in the editorial cartoons so conservative views are well if not overly represented. The Star should balance out the cartoons and give Fitz a new teammate like Rob Rogers or Mike Luckovich.
Rogers was actually let go by the Block Communications organization when they hired a new conservative editor who did not like his cartoons critical of Trump. This was the first time any editor tried to interfere with his cartoons. This newspaper group includes the Pittsburgh Gazette and Toledo Blade. Rogers is now a freelance cartoonist.
Those who think that more liberal voices are not silenced by conservative ownership of media outlets, think again. We are lucky here in Tucson to have a newspaper that tries hard to give both sides a voice.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
