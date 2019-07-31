My Daughter in law trained at John’s Hopkins in Baltimore. As described by the President accurately it is Rat infested and Crime ridden. Not a nod to Racism. The word is overused by Democrats.
My daughter-in-law was accosted on the streets while training at JH. All the while going to work to try to save innocent victims of Baltimore’s violence.
Democrats have run the City of Baltimore for 50 years! How have they not solved the problem? Billions of dollars to Baltimore during Obama’s White House and no solution.
This is not about racism. It is about problem solving. The Democrat leadership has been an abject failure.
Tucson was headed in that direction when we allowed people to live on the streets of Downtown Tucson in plywood boxes, while urinating and defecating in the streets and air intakes.
I’m sorry, but this is neither compassion nor sanctuary.
Solve and concentrate on the problem at hand.
Rich Barnes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.