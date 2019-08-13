Re: "Column as predictable as the North Star" letter.
Assault weapons are knock-off's of military weapons meant to be efficient at killing people on the battlefield. They are designed for that singular purpose. Assault weapons have no place in civil society because in civil society killing people is murder.
Assault weapons should be banned because the .1% use them to kill innocent people. Twenty in El Paso and ten in Dayton in less than 24 hours. We, value the lives of those 30 people much, much more than we value the right claimed by a minority to own military style weapons. They are a clear threat to public safety. If you want one to kill people, that's a crime. If you want one for amusement, that's a toy. Our children should not go to school with bullet proof backpacks to protect your desire to own a toy.
Robert White
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.