Following the massacres in El Paso and Dayton, our president spoke out against violence and racism while reminding us that ". . . hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun."
Sage words those. The guns are merely innocent bystanders. It follows then, that banning hatred will prevent mass shootings in our land. Simple as that. Good news indeed.
At the president's urging, the Republicans might quickly draft a bill to ban hatred in America, and Mitch McConnell can rush it to the president for approval.
With that accomplished, they can move on to banishing scorpions, lightning strikes, and even cancer.
Not quite so fast! There is money to be made from the fight against cancer, so, like guns, it also must be protected. Let's not get carried away.
John E Irby
Southeast side
