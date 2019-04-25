Along with the myriads of vacancies that trump and his administration have left unfilled since 2016, it is painfully apparent that the position of Attorney General, the nation’s top law enforcement officer, is vacant. Trump’s nomination and Congress’ approval of Roy Cohn, oops, William Barr, was the appointment of trump’s personal criminal defense lawyer, not the AG who is supposed to defend the US and uphold justice for all. There is no doubt that Barr would argue for an acquittal for trump were he to actually shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, as he once bragged he could do and get away with. Once again, trump has dodged a bullet, and our country has been victimized by the vicissitudes of a Justice Department that places presidential security above propriety.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.