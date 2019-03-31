It is fascinating to see our daily parade of absurdities continue. The latest is that of William Barr’s obfuscation of the yet to be delivered Mueller Report. Why should his actions be in question and controversy when the entire story has unfolded before our eyes? Barr wrote a nineteen-page application to the Trump Administration to be considered for the new Attorney General. In it he probably referred to his previous successful gig of getting George H.W. Bush and his cadre of ill-doers off the hook in the Iran-Contra affair of many years ago. Barr applied, got the job and just repeated what he had done before. To the amazement of the public and media, history does repeat itself! Just like before, the losers in this scenario are a democracy, the United States, and the rest of the world!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.