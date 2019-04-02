U.S. Attorney General William Barr has given the American public a tiny, blurry window into the Mueller report that is highly questionable. Neither Congress nor the American people have access to the full report, so it's impossible to critic Barr’s summary with any degree of precision. It would be like trying to discredit the review of a novel-without having read the book-to determine if critic's perspective was faithful to the novelist's perspective. Can we reasonably declare complete and total exoneration of the president without benefit of the full report and its underlying evidence? We don't even know how many pages are in it, much less what it contains. Even those who have worked with Robert Mueller are scratching their heads and reacting with confusion about Barr's conclusions regarding Mueller's investigation.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.