There's an old saying that when you point a finger at someone, three others point back at you. Fitz should have considered that before composing today's "me-me-me" anti-Trump diatribe.
In his first State of the Union Address, Trump referred to himself 26 times. Let's compare and contrast: Obama's first SOTU address contained exactly 98 references to himself, almost 4 times as many as Trump.
That's not an anomaly. For example, in a 2014 speech in Austin, Obama referred to himself 199 times, and in April of this year he set what may be a new American record for narcissism -- 467 self references in one speech.
You may find a lot to fault in Trump, but on the "me-me-me" scale he can't hold a candle to his predecessor.
Jerrod Mason
Southeast side
