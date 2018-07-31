Re: the July 15 article "Despite detente, sanctions on N. Korea could fan TB epidemic."
AP reporter Eric Talmadge presents a modern dilemma with his piece on the North Korean TB epidemic. Shall we honor the sanctions against North Korea or save lives and prevent the spread of this airborne pandemic? This conundrum may not be swiftly answered, but we can still take steps to battle TB, the world’s number one infectious killer.
Right now, Congress is deciding on funding for the TB battle. The House appropriation is higher, thus able to save thousands more lives. We can ask those who represent us in Congress to chose the House budget level for tuberculosis when the Senate and the House meet to iron out their budget differences. We can also ask them to sign the letter to the administration requesting a meaningful U.S. engagement at the special UN high level meeting on TB in September. In this way we can take action against the world’s number one killer without waiting for the North Korean issues to be solved.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.