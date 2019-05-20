Re: the May 16 article "Star should disregard letters that lack civility."
In response to today’s Letter to the Editor lamenting lack of civility in letters to the editor, specifically calling out an earlier letter that referred to Attorney General Barr as “spineless” and asking the Star to reject any letters that lacked civility, I wholeheartedly agree. I would like to see this Return to Civility extended to the media at large. This would result in one of two outcomes: A) Not publishing any of the rude words and acts of this president will bigly limit our exposure to him in the 24-hour news cycle or B) Our Genius in Chief will notice he is not getting the attention he craves given the civility requirement and he will modify his behavior by eliminating derogatory remarks, name calling and oafish behavior. Be best!
Susan Miller-Pinhey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.