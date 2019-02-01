Sen. McSally: For the good of the country, please be ready to override one or more presidential vetoes. The power of the Congress must be brought to bear for the common good. Properly funding government operations is one example of where an override may be needed and extending the federal debt limit before March 1 is another. Please do your duty to put the country before your party and before the pressures that may come from the Senate majority. We the people need you to stand up and be counted among those doing the right thing for us all.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
