The day Trump won the election, newspapers, magazines, talking heads and pundits started beating the drums about Russian intervention and the 'collusion' of the Trump campaign with Russia. For two and a half years it was a daily assault on Trump, the campaign and anyone associated with it. RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, over and over again until finally the majority of Americans were convinced that Trump colluded with Russians to steal the election. But, after the 25 Million dollar investigation Donald Trump is still President.
He must be defeated. But how?
THE ECONOMY! Instead of the truth about the economy, we hear......RECESSION, RECESSION, RECESSION! We are heading for the worst RECESSION in our history. How do I know? Because I hear it every day. I read it every day. It is drummed into my brain, therefore it must be true....... Just like the Trump collusion.
Keep beating the drum!
Eldon Housley
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.