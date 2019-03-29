Benefits of sustainable energy ( not tied to climate change):

- Coal mining produces coal ash and ugly holes. Sun, wind, or tidal energy does not destroy or pollute.

- Mining coal causes black lung. Sun, wind, or tidal energies don't.

- Sustainable energy solutions are needed for space exploration. Coal?

- Coal arrives by rail, truck, or pipeline. Sun, wind, tides arrive on-site and on their own.

- Sun and wind energy technology is sizable and distributable; fitting on a home, a field, a campsite, or an RV. Power plants have minimum and maximum practical service sizes and are costly to build.

- Sustainable energy competes with fossil energy companies that are happy with guaranteed profits. Let's trust the market!

- Other countries see sustainable energy as the future. Let's be on the leading edge of technology development, selling it; not on the lagging edge, paying others for technology.

How many reasons do we need to lead the world? Please trade in your Luddite-mobile for an American built electric car.

William Rost

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

