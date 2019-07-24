Re: the July 20 article "Berkeley drops gender-specific terms, approves changes to around 40 words."
Just when I think political correctness can't get any more absurd, the Berkeley City Council has decided that manholes are now "maintenance holes," frats and sororities are now "collegiate Greek system residences," and pronouns like she, he, her, and him are now "they" and "them." I've got a better idea that should fit their agenda nicely. Let's all just call each other "comrade."
Richard Zwibel
West side
