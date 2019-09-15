Democrat Socialist millionaire Pres. candidate Bernie Sanders recently did a Town Hall about climate change. He connected growing human population to CO2 emissions. If elected President, population control would be a part of his climate change agenda. Pursuant to that, he addressed women's human productive rights in poor countries, which are non-white. He said "The Mexico City Agreement which denies American aid to those organisations around the world that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control to me is totally absurd." Does Sanders know that in America blacks have a much higher abortion rate than do whites? While Sanders is advocating women in minority poor countries to have more reproductive rights, aka abortions, to reduce CO2 emissions, he travels around campaigning on private jets and owns three residences. How many poor country babies should be aborted to "carbon offset" that? If Trump advocated population control in poor countries, irrespective of reasons, Democrats and their news media allies would yell "racist." But not for Sanders.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.