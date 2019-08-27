In 2016, my wife and I supported Bernie Sanders for President because he was the only one who recognized the existential threat posed by climate change. As a country, we have done nothing to confront this imminent threat and have ignored the warning signs screaming at us from all directions -- catastrophic weather events such as floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, parched farm lands, forrest fires galore, vast ice melts in the arctic, antarctic and now Greenland. How much more evidence do we need! Have we reached a tipping point? Is it too late to save our planet? I don't know, but we must do something!
Bernie Sanders has confronted this issue head on and has offered a dollar and cents program to avert climate disaster. He says it won't be cheap -- $16 trillion -- but it must be done. He says it would be more expensive to do nothing!
We continue to support Bernie Sanders for President in 2020.
George Girard
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.