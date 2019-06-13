As an Independent for many years, I can't help wondering why the Democratic Party allows Bernie Sanders to run under its banner. SANDERS IS NOT NOW NOR HAS HE EVER BEEN A DEMOCRAT. Indeed, he insists on running in his home state of Vermont as an INDEPENDENT SOCIALIST. With so many REAL Democrats running for president, it seems to me that the Democrats should eliminate Sanders. It also seems to me that Sanders, who tried to split the party in the last election, should feel honored to be tolerated by the Democratic Party.
BARBARA BENJAMIN
Northeast side
