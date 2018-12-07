It has been reported that Socialist Bernie Sanders, a leader in the Democrat party and "climate change activist", just spent almost $300,000 in 9 days last October in chartering a private plane, which he and his campaign staff used to go around the country making speeches. Think of the hypocricy here, Sanders not using commercial flights, but a private jet creating thousands of pounds of CO2 into the environment. This is exactly what many folks dislike about these elitists, including Al Gore, as they have a "do as I say, not as I do" attitude. They use charted jets, drive large SUVs, and live in mansions, then tell others to hang out their laundry to dry and ride bicycles to work!
A. Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.