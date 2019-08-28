Bernie Sanders advocates communism masked as “democratic socialism”. The multi-millionaire believes as does Elizabeth Warren another “Democrat “politician made millionaire presidential contender that time is right to institute authoritarian government in the name of extreme ideas specifically income/wealth inequality they believe is pervasive in America. Sanders cited China as his go to example, Sanders states,
“…in fairness to China and its leadership is, if I’m not mistaken, they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization….”.
Truly disturbing. Just a reminder to Comrade Sanders and his “Democrat party” supporters that China between 1958 to 1962, during the “Great leap forward” more than 45 million people were worked, starved or beaten to death in China over these four years all in the name of progressive “socialism”. At least Mao had the intellectual honesty to call it what it was, dictatorial Communism. Oh, and yes, like many subjects he speaks to Comrade Sanders is grossly mistaken.
Jim Ryles
Oro Valley
