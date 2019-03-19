Re: the March 18 article “O’Rourke’s ‘born to’ comment criticized by other 2020 dems.”
Before he announced his run for president, democratic hopeful Beto O’Rourke exhibited what some feel is a sense of entitlement in stating he was, and I’m paraphrasing only slightly, “born to run” for president.
Let’s cut him some slack here. As a former (punk) rocker himself, perhaps O’Rourke had Bruce Springsteen’s album of the same name cranked up earlier that day.
Tom House
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.