Whether Colin Kaepernick likes it or not, the 13 star and stripe flag was our nation's first. Betsy Ross gets the credit but, at the Smithsonian Museum of American History, we learned that much of the cutting and stitching was done by slave women.
Now lets put Kaepernick's "offense" into perspective. Kneeling during our National Anthem offends patriotic sensibilities, including mine, but his action did no harm to any living thing.
By contrast, Michael Vick was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles after serving a prison sentence for sponsoring and participating in the barbaric blood sport of dog fighting. Dogs trained to fight and kill are paired off in pits and fight until one is dead or disabled so badly it can no longer fight. Vick played for the Eagles until injuries forced his retirement. Kaepernick is evidently so toxic that no other team will touch him.
Who committed the greater offense?
William Thornton
Midtown
