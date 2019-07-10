Tim Steller has jumped to conclusions I believe.
First, I was not aware that Governor Ducey has Presidential aspirations. Thanks for your assumption Tim.
Second, why now is anyone who happens to be an American Patriot is now classified as a "culture warrior"?
Third, Tim, using the analogy of the historic Betsy Ross Flag now with a buyer of a piece of heavy equipment from Caterpillar being used overseas by the Israeli government missed the mark. I do not see the USA Patriot connection.
Forth, I don't think that if Nike choses to build a plant anyplace else, Governor Ducey could care less about their plans. Tim Steller should try to equate Doug Ducey with a guy named Evan Mecham if he wants to open an wound for Arizona. Using Scott Walker and Mike Pence in the article, really? Tim, are you part of those in our Nation attempting to denigrate America and destroy our history? Tim, you can and have done better work in the past try again.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.