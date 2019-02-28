Re: the Feb. 20 article "I owe how much? Americans stunned by tax law's impact."
In 2018 the Congress passed a new tax bill. Many articles indicate Americans should expect smaller refunds. Why the focus on refunds, which are merely a return of overpaid taxes? Most financial advisers recommend we keep as much as we can during the year. Why blame Uncle Sam for the size of our refunds? Anybody can influence the size of their refund by how they complete their W-4.
Will Americans get smaller refunds? Probably. Will they pay less taxes? Definitely! Our refund was $3,200 less on similar income. However, withholding was $4,000 less and we would have paid $3,000 more using 2017 rates. All in all, we are better off than last year and also paycheck to paycheck during the year. Thanks, Uncle Sam, for the tax cut.
Daniel Powers
West side
