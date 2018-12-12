The invasion is coming! The invasion is coming! No, not from Central America, that's nothing compared to the real threat that has been going on unabated for years. The Census Bureau has tracked the migration of our neighbors in California that should alarm us all.
In the last three years alone, more than 90,000 Californians have moved to Arizona. Do we want those sweet talking humanitarians taking over our state? Something needs to be done, and done soon, before these migrants infect us with there liberal ideology. This invasion could make us a liberal state. Then what would we do? We need to build a wall to protect our way of life, no matter what the cost. If we don't, it could be California today and then those pot smokers from Colorado tomorrow!
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
