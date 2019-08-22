I am an American born Jew proud of my heritage.
I am very angry, beyond angry that Israel is denying Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota the right to visit. I do not believe that they are anti-Semitic. I do believe that when President Trump accused them of those thoughts and feelings that he is doing nothing more than saying what he thinks is necessary to make sure that our community supports him which makes me even angrier. I don’t think he would know true anti-Semitism if it bit him.
What group of people know the true meaning and effects of discrimination, suffering, denial of basic human rights, freedom of speech, etc. etc. than us? And for us to inflict such things on others after our history?!?! Has Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu no shame !?!?!
I think not.
