I’m embarrassed for your paper for being compelled to print columnist Leonard Pitts’ sophomoric, bigoted piece about Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s critics. He ignores the fact that AOC can’t distinguish the difference between $21 TRILLION and $21 billion (or perhaps $21 million). And critics have the right to wonder why a $174,000 a year employee doesn’t know the three branches of U.S. government.
No matter her color, she has failed to say one bright thing to the American public. Yet, Pitts irresponsibly attacks critics for registering only far less shortcomings of the brazen, childish, foolish proclamations. What a waste of space in your paper.
Jerry McCoy
Foothills
