Why is it that the Star does not report the daily attacks from Palestinians against civilians in Israel?
1,000 of balloons and kites with incendiary explosives have been floating into Israel, to set fire to homes, farms, and forests. 7,000 acres have been burned.
Unguided rockets are launched almost daily into Israel.
Tunnels into Israel are constantly found, these tunnels are used by Palestinians to conduct terror attacks against civilians.
And what you do not see in the Star's reporting of this "Protest" is the armed attacks by Palestinians. A simple google search will reveal the violence against Israel that these protests truly are.
Unguided balloons, kites and rockets can only target large civilian areas, they are weapons of terror, they can only attack civilians and where they live.
This video from the BBC to see how these attacks are carried out.
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-44743813/how-kites-and-balloons-became-militant-weapons
Daniel Grossman
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.