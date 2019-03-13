Re: “Some Religious leaders say they have no problem with Trump signing Bibles”
Donald Trump – serial liar, adulterer, predatory capitalist and Russian collaborator – signing Bibles in Alabama. The hypocrisy meter is exploding. This is the ultimate political stunt. Who came up with this idea? I think I know. No doubt he equates this to an author’s book signing. Ponder the pomposity and absurdity of this stunt. Who would want to take part in such a farce? If Trump exemplifies Christian values and teachings, the so-called Christians who would covet his Bible signature should re-examine their religion and try to determine how it so egregiously ran off the rails.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.